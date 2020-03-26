Raymond James & Associates Has $2.56 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,858,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,847,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

XHB stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 428,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,664. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

