Raymond James & Associates Has $2.65 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 12,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

