Raymond James & Associates Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.36% of ImmunoGen worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,230. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,504 shares of company stock worth $441,635. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

