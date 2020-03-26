Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of GTLS traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 60,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

