Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of HWC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. 31,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.