Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,973 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 11,193.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 2,066.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period.

Shares of HYI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 3,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

About Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

