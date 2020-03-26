Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,703 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 5.28% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXL. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6,818.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXL stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,376. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.