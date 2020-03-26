Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 286,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

