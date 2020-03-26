Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter.

KIE stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 33,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

