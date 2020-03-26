Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liberty Global by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.56. 172,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

