Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Xerox were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 177,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 293,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

