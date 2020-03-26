Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $127.19. 368,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

