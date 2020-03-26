Raymond James & Associates Sells 114,898 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.69% of Tecnoglass worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 161,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,583. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.94. Tecnoglass Inc has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

