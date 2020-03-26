Raymond James & Associates Sells 127,978 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 127,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 363,609 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,866,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437,782. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

