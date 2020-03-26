Raymond James & Associates Sells 141,299 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $125,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 389,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,368,416. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinterest to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

