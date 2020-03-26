Raymond James & Associates Sells 156,355 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN stock remained flat at $$2.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,142,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815,848. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

