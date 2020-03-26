Raymond James & Associates Sells 31,002 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Teradata worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

