Raymond James & Associates Sells 43,948 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.38% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,586. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.