Raymond James & Associates Sells 68,483 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of SLM worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,573 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $94,453,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,059,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 149,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 249,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,189. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

