Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,443 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 942,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.