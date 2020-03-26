Raymond James & Associates Takes $2.45 Million Position in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.41% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,879. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

