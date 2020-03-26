Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.

NYSE MUI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

