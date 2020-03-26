Raymond James Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. 62,373,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,480,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

