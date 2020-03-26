Raymond James Lowers Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target to C$1.00

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE:SOX traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.98. 49,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. Stuart Olson has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.08.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

