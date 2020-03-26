Raymond James Trims MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Target Price to C$3.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

MAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE MAV traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.20.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

