RChain Hits Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $1,901.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, OOOBTC, Bitinka and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.02586695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00186180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, AirSwap, BitMart, ChaoEX, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.