Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Re/Max by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Re/Max by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. 7,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.47. Re/Max has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $44.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

