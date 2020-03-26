Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.16% of Re/Max worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Re/Max by 71.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMAX traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Re/Max news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens raised Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

