Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$13.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.14. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.46 and a 12 month high of C$16.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

