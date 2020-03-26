Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of Realogy worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Realogy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 142,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,722. Realogy Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.