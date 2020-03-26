Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce sales of $2.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $7.90 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $31.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $94.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RETA. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $139.06 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.