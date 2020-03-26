REBL (REBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,490.53

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One REBL token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. REBL has a market capitalization of $33,490.53 and approximately $3.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REBL has traded 266.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.02564990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00192726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

REBL Profile

REBL launched on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

