Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paylocity (PCTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY):

3/26/2020 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Paylocity was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $119.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $132.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.71. 26,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,282. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Paylocity Holding Corp alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.