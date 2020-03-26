Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wix.Com (WIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ: WIX) recently:

3/22/2020 – Wix.Com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Wix.Com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Wix.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Wix.Com was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Wix.Com was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Wix.Com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Wix.Com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

2/25/2020 – Wix.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Wix.Com is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2020 – Wix.Com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Wix.Com had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Wix.Com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Wix.Com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Wix.Com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Wix.Com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Wix.Com had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Wix.Com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2020 – Wix.Com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

