Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yangarra Resources (YGR)

3/25/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$1.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Yangarra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.60 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.00.

3/9/2020 – Yangarra Resources was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

3/9/2020 – Yangarra Resources was given a new C$2.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$2.25 to C$1.80.

2/12/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$2.10 to C$1.85.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

2/7/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

1/31/2020 – Yangarra Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE YGR opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and a PE ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,710,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,558,310.88. Insiders acquired 200,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,338 in the last 90 days.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

