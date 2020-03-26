Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Joint (JYNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) recently:

3/11/2020 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/6/2020 – Joint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Joint had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/29/2020 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Joint Corp has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 24,201 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $193,365.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,851 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Insiders have bought a total of 209,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $10,174,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Joint by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Joint by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in Joint by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Joint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

