Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Fortress Energy (NFE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE):

3/17/2020 – New Fortress Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/14/2020 – New Fortress Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/7/2020 – New Fortress Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/6/2020 – New Fortress Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/3/2020 – New Fortress Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2020 – New Fortress Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – New Fortress Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.67. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.94 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,831,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

