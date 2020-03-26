Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE: WDO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines was given a new C$8.85 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

2/20/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines was given a new C$8.85 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines was given a new C$8.85 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WDO opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.83. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

