ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $84,803.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $15.51 million and $84,803.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.01009884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031854 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00173923 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004219 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00081972 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, YoBit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

