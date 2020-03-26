Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

RWT stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 21,157,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,635. The stock has a market cap of $296.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.71%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

