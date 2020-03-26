Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Stephens upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

RBC traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $62.89. 210,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,877. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

