Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE REG traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 159,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

