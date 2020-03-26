Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 224,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

