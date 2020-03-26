Relx PLC (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,071.86 ($27.25).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,060 ($27.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,717.50 ($22.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,861.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,881.48. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

