Remme Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $128,018.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Gate.io, Tidex and Kuna. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.04472290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00063558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010813 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003478 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Kuna, DEx.top, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

