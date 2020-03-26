Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.0477 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Binance and Kyber Network. Ren has a total market cap of $40.57 million and $3.05 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, IDEX, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, Tidex, UEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

