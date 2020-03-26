Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,028,498 Shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,719,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028,498 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.73% of Civeo worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 730,100 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 486,873 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 227,936 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

CVEO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 202,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Civeo Corp has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,677.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.