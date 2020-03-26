Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 186,735 Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,735 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of TiVo worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in TiVo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,975,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 193,599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TiVo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 266,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TiVo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TiVo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in TiVo by 543.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 995,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TiVo stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,880. TiVo Corp has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $896.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

