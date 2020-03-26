Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 308,249 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.63% of Sierra Wireless worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $1,394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.85. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

