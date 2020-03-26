Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Bridge Bancorp worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 31,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $407.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.